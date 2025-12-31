Warriors Face Hornets on New Year’s Eve at Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Golden State Warriors are set to face the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday afternoon in a key New Year’s Eve matchup at Spectrum Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Warriors are looking to extend their recent success over the Hornets as they come off a 120-107 victory against the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week.

Golden State currently holds a record of 17-16 and sits third in the Pacific Division. In contrast, the Hornets, with an 11-21 record, are fourth in the Southeast Division. Although Golden State has struggled on the road with a 7-12 record this season, they have dominated their recent encounters with Charlotte, winning the last five matchups and leading the all-time series 37-33.

The Warriors are favored by 7.5 points in the latest odds, with a total points over/under set at 234.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates NBA games, has shown a strong track record, especially with its top-rated NBA spread picks.

One standout player to watch is Golden State’s Moussa Diabate, who has shown notable performance improvements recently. Diabate is projected to exceed his scoring average of 8.2 points per game, especially after substantial minutes in past games, where he has scored 14, 10, and 12 points. The Hornets are also expected to welcome rookie Kon Knueppel back from an ankle injury, which could add depth to their offense.

Despite their struggles, the Hornets are not to be underestimated. They recently faced a setback against the Milwaukee Bucks, losing 123-113. Charlotte will strive to bounce back as they fight for a position in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

With both teams looking for momentum, this matchup promises excitement for basketball fans. The Warriors will need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.