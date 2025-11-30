Warriors Face Pelicans Without Curry, Expect Kuminga’s Return

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The Golden State Warriors will be without star guard Stephen Curry for at least two more games due to a right quad contusion sustained against the Houston Rockets. Curry left the game on Wednesday, hobbling to the locker room after an injury in the final minute of the contest. He will miss Saturday’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Warriors, with a 10-10 record, are also waiting to see if Jonathan Kuminga can return after missing seven games due to knee tendonitis. Kuminga has been practicing and appears to be a game-time decision for the matchup. His scoring has been missed, especially as he averaged 17.2 points per game prior to his injury.

Coach Steve Kerr expressed relief regarding Curry’s injury, noting it could have been worse. “When I heard it was a quad, I was actually relieved,” Kerr said. “Better than an ankle or a knee.” However, the team’s depth will be tested, with Gary Payton II also expected to return after suffering an ankle injury.

In addition to Curry and potentially Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis is sidelined due to a knee issue, while Al Horford continues to miss games with sciatica. On the Pelicans’ side, Trey Murphy III is out with an elbow injury.

This game marks the seventh meeting between Warriors forward Draymond Green and Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. Historically, the Warriors have an advantage in this matchup, holding a 4-2 record. However, Williamson’s recent performance shows he can score against Golden State, averaging 21.9 points per game this season.

Golden State’s upcoming schedule poses a challenge, with eight out of their next nine games against teams with winning records. This means securing a win against New Orleans, who hold a 3-16 record, is vital for the Warriors as they seek to maintain momentum.

The anticipation for Kuminga’s return signifies the Warriors’ hope for a spark in offense, particularly without Curry. With the Pelicans struggling, the Warriors are nine-point favorites, reinforcing the urgency to capitalize on this matchup before their difficult stretch ahead.