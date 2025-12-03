Warriors Face Thunder Without Curry in Challenging Matchup

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The Golden State Warriors are set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at 8:00 p.m. PT without star player Stephen Curry, who is sidelined with a left quadriceps contusion.

Curry’s absence marks the second consecutive game he has missed since suffering the injury in a matchup against the Houston Rockets on November 26. The Warriors, hovering just above .500 with an 11-10 record, must navigate this critical stretch against a Thunder team boasting a 20-1 record and a 12-game winning streak.

The injury occurred after Curry collided with Rockets center Alperen Sengun. An MRI revealed a muscle strain and significant bruising, but no structural damage was found. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has stated that the injury is not long-term, but no return date has been set, with a re-evaluation expected by December 4.

In addition to Curry, the Warriors might also miss several other players. Al Horford is out due to right sciatic nerve irritation, and De’Anthony Melton remains sidelined following ACL surgery. Jimmy Butler III is listed as questionable after a gluteal contusion, while Draymond Green is probable with a midfoot sprain.

The Thunder, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, also face challenges with injuries to key players, including Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Alex Caruso. With so many players out, the Thunder still carry an impressive defensive rating of 103.6, making them heavy favorites against a short-handed Warriors team.

Last time these teams met, the Thunder pulled off a significant win, showcasing their efficient team play. The Warriors will rely on younger players like Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski to fill the gap left by their stars.

As the game approaches, Warriors fans wonder if their team can overcome these obstacles and secure a much-needed victory at home.