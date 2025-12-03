Warriors Face Thunder Without Key Players in Injury Report

SAN FRANCISCO – The Golden State Warriors are preparing for a tough matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, despite multiple injuries impacting their roster. The game is set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. PT at Chase Center, with the Warriors trying to gain momentum against the league’s top team.

Steph Curry will miss the game due to a left quadriceps contusion sustained in a recent match against the Houston Rockets. Curry’s absence will mean that Golden State is without their star player, who has averaged 27.9 points per game this season.

Jimmy Butler III is also listed as questionable after suffering a left gluteal contusion during a win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Butler’s performance as the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 20.2 points, will be crucial if he is fit to play.

In addition to Curry and Butler, Al Horford (right sciatic nerve irritation), De’Anthony Melton (left ACL surgery), and Alex Toohey (left knee injury recovery) will also be sidelined. Draymond Green, dealing with a right midfoot sprain, is probable for the game.

Head coach Steve Kerr expressed concern regarding the team’s health. “He feels like he’ll be able to play [Tuesday], but he was pretty sore from that spill he took,” Kerr said about Butler’s injury. The Warriors are hoping to maintain a competitive edge despite the setbacks.

On the other side, the Thunder come into the game with a strong record of 20-1 and are riding a 12-game winning streak. They have been formidable opponents, featuring players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, who are both healthy and performing well.

Fans are eager to see how the Warriors respond under pressure, with their current record at 11-10 following a mixed homestand so far.

“We are excited to get some reinforcements as the season progresses, but for now, we need to focus on the task at hand,” Kerr stated. The outcome of Tuesday’s game could significantly impact the Warriors’ season trajectory.