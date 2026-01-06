Sports
Warriors Face Tough Trade Decisions Ahead of Deadline
San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors are facing challenges as the NBA‘s Feb. 5 trade deadline approaches. While the team may want to acquire superstar players like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Anthony Davis, their path to executing such trades seems limited. Due to salary cap rules, Golden State must match salaries in any potential blockbuster move.
Young forward Jonathan Kuminga is one potential asset the Warriors could deal. However, Kuminga’s salary of $23.4 million this season is significantly less than the salaries of top targets like Antetokounmpo and Davis, both earning $54.1 million. This discrepancy means the Warriors would likely need to include veteran players, such as forwards Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler, in any proposed trade.
According to a report from The Athletic, the Warriors are “staunchly” against the idea of trading either Green or Butler. The team’s leadership, including Coach Steve Kerr and General Manager Mike Dunleavy, values the trio of Butler, Green, and Steph Curry and has expressed a reluctance to disrupt their core. This makes a seismic trade seem unlikely, although changes could occur if the team’s performance declines as the trade deadline approaches.
As of now, the Warriors sit with a record of 18-16 and are gearing up to face the reigning NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, without their star players. Injuries and rest have ruled out key athletes for the upcoming game, which adds pressure on the team amidst trade discussions.
With the Feb. 5 deadline looming, many factors could influence the Warriors’ decisions, particularly their standings in the Western Conference. Dunleavy and the front office may be compelled to reassess their strategy to support Curry’s pursuit of a fifth championship.
