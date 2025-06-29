Sports
Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
San Francisco, CA — The Golden State Warriors are entering a critical period in their 2025 offseason, with much attention on Jonathan Kuminga‘s future. General Manager Mike Dunleavy discussed the team’s strategy for free agency, which kicks off on Monday, during a recent interview.
“Yeah, I think the biggest thing for us is knowing the guys that are going to be here, how do we complement them?” Dunleavy stated, emphasizing players like Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green as key components of the team’s future. He indicated the need for specific skill sets on both ends of the court as they navigate roster changes.
The Warriors’ 2024-25 season ended on a low note with Curry sidelined due to injury. Still, the franchise aims to bounce back. Dunleavy expressed confidence that many players are available in free agency, whether through trades or direct signings. “There’s a lot of players available,” he noted. “You got to have that balance of playing with these guys offensively by making shots and being able to pass.”
As Kuminga enters restricted free agency, Golden State has until 2 p.m. PT on Sunday to decide on his contract status. Rumors suggest he could receive interest from teams, but Dunleavy is prepared to evaluate all options, including a potential sign-and-trade. “It’s a tricky one, but there are players out there that we can get that make us better,” he added.
With negotiations starting Monday at 3 p.m. PT, the Warriors remain focused on crafting a roster that can support their stars effectively, a process intensified by the ongoing speculation surrounding Kuminga’s future.
