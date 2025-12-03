Warriors Sign Seth Curry for 2025-26 Season

San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors officially announced on Monday that they have signed veteran guard Seth Curry for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. This move comes after Curry was waived during final roster cuts in October, a decision originally made for financial reasons rather than basketball performance.

Curry was unable to fit under the team’s second-apron hard cap at that time, but the Warriors waited for his prorated salary to drop sufficiently to allow his return. His current cap hit is just over $1.75 million, keeping the Warriors about $264,000 below the apron. If he plays out the season with the team, Curry’s total earnings will reach $2.78 million.

Last season, Curry led the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 45.6 percent. With a career average of 43 percent from beyond the arc over 11 seasons, he is seen as a valuable addition to the Warriors’ lineup, enhancing their floor spacing on offense. Notably, this signing will mark the first time Seth Curry plays alongside his brother, Stephen Curry, during an NBA regular-season game.

The Warriors executed the signing after careful salary cap management, which some have dubbed ‘cap gymnastics.’ However, the team’s roster needs extend beyond shooting as critiques have identified a lack of rim defense and scoring presence in the post.

In related news, De'Anthony Melton has been assigned to the Santa Cruz G League team to scrimmage as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL, sustained in November 2024. Melton’s return could be pivotal for the Warriors as he is known for his strong defensive skills and three-point shooting. Coach Steve Kerr is expected to blend Melton into various lineups once he returns, potentially impacting minutes for other players such as Buddy Hield.