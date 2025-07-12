Warriors and Trail Blazers Face Off in Summer League Showdown

Las Vegas, NV – The Golden State Warriors battled the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Summer League on July 11, 2025, at the Thomas & Mack Center. This match showcased rising stars hoping to make a significant impact as the season approaches.

The Trail Blazers took an early lead, but the Warriors showed resilience. The game was marked by impressive individual performances, with standout players including Rayan Rupert and Jackson Rowe. Rupert scored a total of 19 points, hitting 4 of 7 field goals and a perfect 9 of 9 from the free-throw line, while Rowe contributed 10 points.

Portland had a strong offensive game but struggled with turnovers, giving the Warriors an edge. Golden State maintained a field goal percentage of 51.2%, compared to Portland’s 42.1%. Despite a slow start in the first half, the Warriors found momentum late in the game, making critical shots that influenced the score.

“Every game is an opportunity to show what we can do,” Rupert said after the game. “I think we really came together and fought back when it mattered.”

As the game progressed into the later quarters, the excitement escalated. Dmytro Skapintsev entered during crucial moments, adding depth to the Warriors’ bench. The match concluded with a final score reflecting the Warriors’ skill and determination.

The NBA Summer League continues with teams looking to solidify their rosters and develop young talent ahead of the regular season. The championship game is set for July 20 at 10 p.m. ET, bringing two weeks of intense competition to a close.