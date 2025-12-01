Warriors Triumph Over Pelicans Despite Missing Curry

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 104-96 on Saturday night, despite being without star guard Stephen Curry due to a bruised left quadriceps muscle.

Jimmy Butler led the Warriors with 24 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. The team managed to secure just their second win in the last six games.

Zion Williamson finished strong for the Pelicans, scoring 25 points on 8-for-16 shooting along with seven rebounds. Saddiq Bey contributed 21 points, providing valuable support.

Jeremiah Fears contributed 16 points and six rebounds but was ejected with 44.6 seconds left after receiving his second technical foul. This victory comes after the Warriors’ prior loss to the Pelicans earlier this month.

Jonathan Kuminga, returning from a seven-game absence due to tendinitis in both knees, impressed with back-to-back 3-pointers and a total of 10 points. He received applause when he entered the game at 7:40 in the first quarter.

Brandin Podziemski added 15 points, six assists, and five rebounds for the Warriors. Golden State’s performance from beyond the arc was rocky initially; they started 1 for 19 from three-point range but eventually finished 12 for 47.

In a significant moment during the first half, Butler was fouled hard and limped off, but he remained in the game to hit his free throws after a Flagrant 1 review.

The Pelicans were without forward Trey Murphy, who was sidelined due to right elbow soreness, and the team is currently struggling to find consistency, sitting lower in the standings.

Next, the Pelicans will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, while the Warriors prepare to host Oklahoma City on Tuesday.