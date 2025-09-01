Warwick Davis Returns as Flitwick in HBO’s Harry Potter Series

LOS ANGELES, CA — HBO‘s upcoming ‘Harry Potter‘ series has tapped Warwick Davis to reprise his role as Charms Professor Filius Flitwick. Davis originally portrayed Flitwick in all eight films of the Harry Potter franchise and will now return for the television adaptation set to debut in 2027.

This casting announcement was made during the Back to Hogwarts event on September 1, celebrating the franchise’s legacy. Although Davis also played the goblin Griphook in the films, he will focus solely on Flitwick this time around, with Leigh Gill taking on the role of Griphook.

Davis will join a diverse cast that includes Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as ghostly Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey. New students will be represented by Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas and Finn Stephens and William Nash as Draco Malfoy’s cronies, Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle.

Production is currently underway at Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios in the U.K. The series aims to provide a deeper dive into J.K. Rowling‘s original novels, exploring previously omitted storylines. Joining Davis are other prominent cast members: John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

The show will feature fresh faces as the lead trio: Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Producers include Francesca Gardiner, who also writes, and Mark Mylod, who will direct several episodes.

Fans are eager to see how Davis’s Flitwick will connect to the beloved characters and existing lore. ‘Harry Potter’ remains a cultural phenomenon, and this new series is expected to add further depth to its universe, with an eye toward faithful adaptation of the source material.