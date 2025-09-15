Washington’s Austin Ekeler Out for Season with Torn Achilles

WASHINGTON — Veteran running back Austin Ekeler will miss the entire season due to a torn right Achilles tendon, a source confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday. The injury occurred during Washington‘s 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Ekeler fell to the ground without contact while running a route late in the fourth quarter. He was helped off the field and eventually carted to the locker room. After the game, he was seen in a walking boot and using crutches.

“Thank you all for the love and well wishes. I appreciate you all,” Ekeler said on social media Saturday.

Ekeler’s loss is a significant blow to Washington’s offense. Coach Dan Quinn noted the impact of his absence, stating, “He provides a lot of unique things for us.” Ekeler, 30, is in his ninth NFL season, and his second with the Commanders, after being signed as an undrafted free agent.

In two games this season, Ekeler rushed for 43 yards on 14 carries and caught five passes for 38 yards. Last season, he gained 367 yards rushing and another 366 receiving. The Commanders traded veteran running back Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers before this season, putting Ekeler in a key starting role.

With Ekeler sidelined, rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt is expected to step up. The seventh-round draft pick had 82 yards and a touchdown in Washington’s season opener against the New York Giants. In the game against Green Bay, he managed four carries for 17 yards.

Washington’s next matchup is against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 21. Besides Ekeler, other players injured in the loss include wide receiver Noah Brown and tight end John Bates.