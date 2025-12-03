Washington Capitals Eye Victory Against Kings in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, California – The Washington Capitals kick off their West Coast road trip tonight against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. EST and marks the conclusion of their season series with the Kings, who currently sit second in the Pacific Division.

The Capitals, fresh off a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders, are riding a four-game winning streak. Washington holds a record of 15-9-2 for the season. During Sunday’s game, the Capitals displayed a strong performance highlighted by Tom Wilson‘s impressive two-goal outing and Logan Thompson‘s stellar 30-save effort.

“It’s huge to win the first game of a long trip like this,” Thompson said. “You don’t want to get behind. This gives us a strong start as we prepare for the next game.”

Washington’s last match against the Kings resulted in a narrow 2-1 victory on November 17, where both Alex Ovechkin and Matt Roy scored. The Kings have been resilient recently, earning points in their last four games and currently holding a 12-6-7 record.

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery noted the challenges of back-to-back games in this demanding schedule. After tonight’s game, Washington will head to San Jose for another matchup before concluding the trip in Anaheim. “The travel is a bit different this time around, but we expect to adjust,” Carbery said.

Washington will be without veteran center Nic Dowd, who is out due to an upper-body injury. Carbery provided an update, saying, “He’s been skating, which is a positive sign, but I don’t have a timeline for his return.”

In the match tonight, the Capitals will rely on their depth, with several players standing out this season, including Wilson, who is tied for the team lead in points this season.

The matchup is expected to be a tight contest, showcasing the abilities of both teams’ defenses. The Kings are known for their strong play at home but need to improve their scoring consistency, averaging only 2.68 goals per game. As the Capitals aim for another win, fans are eager to see if they can maintain their momentum.