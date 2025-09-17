Washington Commanders Consider Roster Changes After Key Injuries

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders are facing a crisis as they deal with multiple season-ending injuries. General manager Adam Peters is taking action as preparations for Week 3 begin, signaling that further roster changes may be imminent.

The team is already set to miss several players, including defensive end Wise, wide receiver Noah Brown, and tight end John Bates, in their upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Star quarterback’s situation worsened after a sprained knee suffered during Thursday night’s game.

Peters has been proactive, making several roster transactions recently. He has refrained from altering the defensive line, hinting at a confidence in the team’s depth. However, the front office is not resting easy as they explore options to strengthen the squad.

Reports indicate that the Commanders had a workout with veteran Preston Smith on Tuesday, although no deal was completed immediately. Smith, a former second-round draft pick by Washington in 2015, spent four successful seasons with the team and amassed 24.5 sacks before moving on to the Green Bay Packers and then the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite a solid track record, Smith’s journey has slowed due to a lack of opportunities this summer. While the Commanders are carefully considering him, it is surprising they did not pursue Jadeveon Clowney, who could have offered a similar skill set and experience.

Clowney recently joined the Dallas Cowboys, underscoring Washington’s need for capable replacements in light of recent injuries. Time is not on the Commanders’ side as they look for immediate help to mitigate Wise’s absence. Both Peters and head coach Dan Quinn are under pressure to secure effective solutions quickly.