Washington Commanders Restructure Tunsil’s Contract, Creating Cap Space

Washington, D.C. — The Washington Commanders restructured left tackle Laremy Tunsil‘s contract on Thursday, converting $18 million of his salary into a signing bonus. This move created $14.4 million in cap space for the 2025 season.

According to Spotrac, the restructure added three void years to Tunsil’s contract, which is set to expire after the 2026 season. Despite the changes, none of Tunsil’s base salary of $21.35 million for 2026 is guaranteed.

Tunsil, 31, joined the Commanders this offseason after a trade with the Houston Texans. Washington’s management aims to improve the offensive line as they support quarterback Jayden Daniels in his second season.

Having started all 126 games in his NFL career, Tunsil’s performance will be crucial in the upcoming months. He is expected to provide solid protection on the blindside against opponents like the Green Bay Packers, whom the Commanders face tonight.

This restructure places the Commanders second in the NFL for cap space with approximately $45.2 million available. The team is looking to strengthen its roster as they prepare for the season ahead.

As Washington aims for improvement, Tunsil’s success will play a vital role in determining his future with the team. His high-level performance could allow rookie tackle Daijon Conerly to transition to left tackle in 2026.