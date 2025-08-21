Washington Defeats Los Angeles in WNBA Matchup

Washington, D.C. – The Washington Mystics defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 95-86 on Sunday at CareFirst Arena, in a battle between two former Lady Vols in the WNBA.

Los Angeles forward Essence Carson started the game and played 38 minutes, contributing 17 points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block. Carson made 6 of her 17 field goal attempts, including 3 of 7 from beyond the arc, and was perfect at the free-throw line, hitting both attempts.

Carson is in her second professional season after being selected fourth overall in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Sparks. She has been a pivotal player for Los Angeles this season.

Another former Lady Vol, Jordan Burrell, played for 17 minutes and scored 10 points. She recorded two assists and one steal, making 3 of 4 field goal attempts and nailing both her three-pointers and free throws.

Burrell, who played for the Lady Vols from 2018 to 2022, was drafted by the Sparks in the first round of the 2022 WNBA draft with the ninth overall pick.

After the loss, the Sparks will play next on Wednesday against the Dallas Wings. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. EDT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.