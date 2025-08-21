Sports
Washington Defeats Los Angeles in WNBA Matchup
Washington, D.C. – The Washington Mystics defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 95-86 on Sunday at CareFirst Arena, in a battle between two former Lady Vols in the WNBA.
Los Angeles forward Essence Carson started the game and played 38 minutes, contributing 17 points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block. Carson made 6 of her 17 field goal attempts, including 3 of 7 from beyond the arc, and was perfect at the free-throw line, hitting both attempts.
Carson is in her second professional season after being selected fourth overall in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Sparks. She has been a pivotal player for Los Angeles this season.
Another former Lady Vol, Jordan Burrell, played for 17 minutes and scored 10 points. She recorded two assists and one steal, making 3 of 4 field goal attempts and nailing both her three-pointers and free throws.
Burrell, who played for the Lady Vols from 2018 to 2022, was drafted by the Sparks in the first round of the 2022 WNBA draft with the ninth overall pick.
After the loss, the Sparks will play next on Wednesday against the Dallas Wings. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. EDT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Recent Posts
- Betfred British Masters Set for Exciting Showdown at The Belfry
- Wisconsin Lottery Results: Big Wins on August 20, 2025
- Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Spotted on Yacht Amid Engagement Rumors
- Oscar Winner Ariana DeBose Mourns Her Mother’s Death from Cancer
- Ilona Maher: From Pink Scrum Cap to Rugby Superstar
- Heavy Rain and Flooding Expected in New York City This Week
- Patricia Richardson to Reunite with ‘Home Improvement’ Cast on New Show
- Wordle Reveals Today’s Answer: EXTOL for August 21st
- MLB Playoff Picture Tightens as Season Nears End
- North Carolina Lottery Results Announced for August 20, 2025
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for Florida Games
- Miami Heat’s Smith Eyes Return for Training Camp After Injury
- Hurricane Erin Strengthens, Coastal Warnings Issued Ahead of Impact
- Winning Numbers Announced for $650 Million Powerball Prize
- West Virginia Lottery Players Can Win Big with Various Games
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for August 20, 2025
- Vermont Man Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Captured in Connecticut
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $643 Million After No Winner
- AEW Dynamite Causes Chaos Before Forbidden Door in Glasgow
- Michigan and Ohio Lottery Results for August 19, 2025 Revealed