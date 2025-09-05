Washington State Fair Celebrates 125 Years of Festivities

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Washington State Fair is back, celebrating its 125th anniversary with an exciting lineup of events and attractions. From August 29 to September 21, the fair invites nearly one million visitors to enjoy thrilling rides, live concerts, and mouth-watering food.

Opening weekend offers free admission for kids 18 and under. Festivities kick off with a breathtaking drone and fireworks show on opening night. This year’s fair includes a variety of live entertainment as part of the Columbia Bank Concert Series featuring big names like TOTO, Meghan Trainor, and Darius Rucker.

According to fair organizers, the event began as a neighborhood harvest celebration in 1900 and has since grown into one of the largest fairs in the nation, covering 175 acres. The fair was closed only twice in its history: during World War II and in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year introduces a new interactive exhibit titled “Our Food, Our Farms, Our Washington,” which explores the journey of food from farm to table. Alongside this, the Fair Park & Stage will debut as the venue’s largest free entertainment area.

Attendees can also look forward to sampling iconic fair foods like Fischer Scones and Earthquake Burgers while browsing through the new 1900 Food Hall & Rooftop Bar, featuring dishes curated by chef Mitch Mayers.

Throughout the fair’s run, there will be various themed days, including Military Appreciation Mondays and a School Supply Drive. These initiatives reflect the fair’s commitment to community spirit and inclusivity.

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable experience filled with entertainment, good food, and cherished memories. Don’t miss your chance to “Do the Puyallup” this year!