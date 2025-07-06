Washington Home Listings Surge, Indicating Market Rebalancing

SEATTLE — Active real estate listings across Washington saw the largest year-over-year increase since 2022, according to June housing data released Thursday by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS).

All 27 counties in the NWMLS service area posted double-digit gains in active listings, bringing the total to 19,837 — a 38.8% increase from June 2024 and an 8.3% increase from May 2025. The boost in inventory signals a potential shift toward a more balanced market, analysts said.

“This increase in the availability of homes for sale and the softening of home prices indicates the region is experiencing a re-balancing of housing market trends,” said Selma Hepp, an economist with Cotality.

The median home price in June rose slightly to $670,000 — up 1.5% from May and 3.1% from a year ago. High-cost counties included San Juan ($1,035,000), King ($913,563), and Snohomish ($775,000), while Columbia, Adams, and Ferry posted the lowest median prices in the state.

Despite high mortgage rates averaging 6.77%, the number of closed sales in June climbed 1% year-over-year to 6,694. Sales rose 3.5% month-over-month.

“The continued anticipation of inflation and concerns about increasing government debt suggests that mortgage interest rates are not likely to go down any time soon,” said Steven Bourassa, director of the Washington Center for Real Estate Research.

Some counties posted significant spikes in closed sales, including Adams (+55.6%), Columbia (+33.3%), and Lewis (+29.7%). Kitsap, Snohomish, Thurston, Pierce, King, and Skagit counties recorded the lowest months of inventory, suggesting ongoing competition in those markets.

“As prices moderate, opportunities open up for buyers who have been priced out, which may help stabilize the home market,” Hepp said.