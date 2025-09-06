Washington Huskies Prepare for UC-Davis Showdown at Home

SEATTLE, Washington – The Washington Huskies will host UC-Davis for a non-conference football game as they continue their season on the heels of a victory against Colorado State. The game is set to kick off at 8 PM PT on Saturday at Husky Stadium.

The Huskies enter the matchup with a program-record 21-game home winning streak. They are looking to maintain their momentum after a 38-21 season opener against Colorado State on August 30, 2025.

Head coach, Kalen DeBoer, expressed confidence in his team, noting, “We’ve been working hard throughout the offseason, and we’re excited to play at home in front of our fans.” Washington’s offense has shown improvement, highlighted by strong performances from quarterback Demond Williams and running back Jonah Coleman.

UC-Davis is not just any FCS opponent; they come into the game ranked No. 5 in the FCS polls and are fresh off a quarterfinal appearance last season. Known for their fast-paced offensive play, head coach Tim Plough has built a competitive team that features a rotation of skilled running backs supported by an experienced offensive line.

“When you look at UC-Davis, they are a solid team that can put up points,” DeBoer said. “We will need to be focused and ready to respond to their challenges.” The Aggies’ defensive unit also boasts standout players, including safety Rex Connors, who earned All-American honors last year, and linebacker David Meyer, another key contributor to their defense.

Despite UC-Davis’s strong standing, Washington is expected to secure a victory. However, both teams are aware that anything can happen in college football. As DeBoer remarked, “We’ve got to come out strong and not take anything for granted.” Fans can catch the game on the Big Ten Network and listen live on the Washington Sports Network.