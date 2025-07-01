Washington Mystics Explore Trade Options for Aaliyah Edwards

Washington, D.C. — The Washington Mystics are considering trade options for second-year forward Aaliyah Edwards, according to ESPN reports on Tuesday. With the WNBA trade deadline approaching on August 7, multiple teams have expressed interest in acquiring the young player.

Edwards, selected as the sixth overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, showed promise last season, averaging 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game while starting 17 out of 34 games. However, her performance has declined this season. She has not started a single game, averaging just 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.1 minutes while coming off the bench.

The Mystics’ recent draft class has created fierce competition for starting positions. In the 2025 WNBA Draft, Washington used three of the top six picks to select Sonia Citron (No. 3 overall), Kiki Iriafen (No. 4 overall), and Georgia Amoore (No. 6 overall). Citron and Iriafen have both secured starting roles and impressed in their rookie seasons, further limiting Edwards’ opportunity on the court.

The organization has undergone significant changes this offseason with a new general manager and coaching staff. Despite these changes, the Mystics stand at 8-9, just 0.5 games outside of a playoff spot, largely due to the success of their highly touted rookies.

Edwards, a two-time Olympian with Canada, may benefit from a change of scenery to regain her form. As a young player still on her rookie contract, she could be an appealing target for teams looking to enhance their frontcourt.

As the trade talks progress, it remains to be seen where Edwards might land and how it could affect her career moving forward.