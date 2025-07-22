Washington Mystics Face Off Against Los Angeles Sparks Tonight

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Mystics will host the Los Angeles Sparks tonight in a crucial WNBA matchup. The game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. EDT at CareFirst Arena.

The Mystics enter this game with a record of 11-11, having won three of their last four contests. Their latest outing was a challenging 99-80 loss to the Sparks. To turn things around tonight, the team will depend heavily on the performance of their star guard Brittney Sykes, who leads the team in scoring with an average of more than 17 points per game and also contributes nearly five assists per game.

On the other hand, the Sparks come into the game with an 8-14 record. They have similarly won three of their last four games. Kelsey Plum, who averages over 20 points per game, remains the key player for the Sparks. Her scoring prowess could significantly impact the game’s outcome.

Fans hoping to catch the action can do so for free through various streaming platforms that offer free trials. The WNBA’s continued excitement builds as the teams look to secure vital victories.

In their last five meetings, the Sparks have edged out the Mystics, winning three times, including the recent matchup on July 16. However, the Mystics aim to exploit their dominant rebounding skills, averaging 35.5 rebounds per game, compared to the Sparks’ 32.6.

As both teams gear up for this highly anticipated rematch, the stakes are high for both sides to enhance their standing in the league.