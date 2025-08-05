Washington Mystics Face Chicago Sky in Final Matchup of the Season

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Washington Mystics (13-15) are set to clash with the Chicago Sky (7-21) at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday night, August 5, 2025. This game marks the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season, with Washington having won all three previous matchups.

The Mystics are currently one game behind the Golden State Valkyries for the last playoff spot in the WNBA. Their recent form has not been promising, as they have dropped their last two games, including a 99-83 setback against the Atlanta Dream. Kiki Iriafen was the standout player for Washington in that game, scoring 22 points, but the team struggled with turnovers, committing 22.

Meanwhile, the Sky are reeling from an eight-game losing streak, the longest in the league. Injuries and underperformance have plagued their season, and they recently lost to the Phoenix Mercury 83-67. Despite the disappointing results, Elizabeth Williams showed resilience off the bench, contributing 15 points and 15 rebounds.

With Chicago’s offense struggling to find rhythm, they will rely on player Angel Reese, who leads the team in scoring with an average of 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. The Mystics have fared better in conference games, holding a 7-6 record. However, they must turn around their recent performance on the road as they are currently 4-9 outside of Washington.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on WCIU or through a live stream on Fubo, although regional restrictions may apply. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM EDT.

As the Sky look to halt their losing streak, they will need a strong performance to challenge a Mystics team that has consistently outperformed them this season.