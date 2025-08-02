Washington Mystics Rookie Sonia Citron Thriving Amid Cultural Roots

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Washington Mystics rookie guard Sonia Citron is gaining attention in the WNBA not just for her skills, but for the rich background that influences her game. During the July All-Star Weekend, Citron shared how her West African heritage has shaped her into the player she is today.

Citron, who has become known for her calm demeanor on the court, is described by teammates as a “silent assassin.” She cites her upbringing in a family with deep Cape Verdean and Senegalese roots as a significant influence on her character and work ethic.

“A lot of people see how I play and how I act and they think I’m just very one tone,” Citron said. “While I am cool, calm, and collected, I’m more than that.”

When facing challenges, such as a tough game, Citron often listens to music from Cape Verde, which reminds her of her family. “It brings me peace,” she noted.

Citron’s mother, Yolanda, moved to the United States from Senegal, where her grandparents raised their family on a chicken farm. Citron finds comfort in the dishes she grew up enjoying, such as thiébou yapp and maafe, all rooted in her African culture.

As her rookie season progresses, Citron is excited to explore her heritage further and hopes to visit Senegal and Cape Verde soon. “It’s going to happen. To really see it and learn more about the culture I think would be amazing,” she said.

On the court, Citron has made an immediate impact, averaging 14.3 points and playing over 32 minutes per game. Coach Sydney Johnson praised her adaptability in a physically demanding league, stating, “She’s been manhandled all season long,” yet she continues to shine.

Citron’s performance led to her nomination for the All-Star Game, where she participated in the three-point contest, a unique experience for a rookie. Fellow players, including New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, have already taken notice of her potential. “I’ve always been a big fan of Soni’s,” Ionescu remarked.

Despite her rapid rise, Citron remains humble and focused on improvement. “I’m still trying to prove myself… but the sky is still the limit,” she said. Citron is not only navigating the challenges of a rookie season but also embracing the cultural influences that define her identity.

As the season continues, Citron’s journey will blend the worlds of basketball and her rich heritage, shaping her future both on and off the court.