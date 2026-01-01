News
Washington State’s New Laws to Impact Workers in 2026
OLYMPIA, Washington — Over a dozen new laws are set to take effect in Washington state in January 2026. These laws aim to enhance worker protections and update existing regulations in various sectors.
One of the significant new laws mandates that healthcare settings conduct timely investigations of workplace violence incidents and regularly update their prevention plans. This legislative change aims to address safety concerns in a sector that often faces risks of violence.
Another key law expands protections under the state’s Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) program. Key changes include lowering the employer size threshold for protections and ensuring that employees who have been with a qualifying employer for at least 180 days receive health care coverage during their leave.
Additionally, a law modifying the procedures for seizure and forfeiture will require notification to property owners within 15 days of a seizure and set up a formal process for hearings regarding seized assets.
House Bill 1524 aims to better protect isolated workers vulnerable to sexual violence. This legislation defines isolated employees, such as security guards and janitors, and allows the state Labor and Industries department to enforce training and safety measures such as panic buttons.
Other updates include licensing requirements for apprenticeship programs and an allowance for hospitals and employees to waive meal or rest periods under mutual agreement. New fishing regulations will require endorsements for recreational anglers fishing for salmon and steelhead, with funds going to support local ecosystems.
A bill addressing hate crimes grants employees rights to take reasonable leave for safety accommodations without causing undue hardship for employers. Moreover, a law about cannabis advertising will permit additional signage outside retailer locations.
The legislation also stipulates that all public movie theaters must provide captioning services, enhancing accessibility for audience members with hearing impairments.
Moreover, Senate Bill 5498 requires health plans to cover a full 12-month supply of contraceptives for all prescriptions. New laws regarding impaired driving extend penalties and clarify requirements associated with DUI sentences and probationary licenses.
The implementation of these laws reflects Washington state’s commitment to improving working conditions, safety, and overall public health.
