Washington Spirit Aims for Sweep Against Racing Louisville FC on Friday

Washington, D.C. (08/14/2025) – The Washington Spirit will host Racing Louisville FC at Audi Field on Friday, August 15, at 8 p.m. EDT, seeking to complete a regular season sweep.

After a goalless draw against Gotham FC last weekend, the Spirit is eager to reclaim a victory. The match will stream live on Prime.

Despite the draw, the Spirit highlighted some key performances, including the debut of recent Ballon d’Or Féminin nominee Sofia Cantore. She became the first Italian player to compete in league history, featuring in the second half. Additionally, team captain Aubrey Kingsbury secured her 50th career clean sheet across all NWSL competitions.

The Spirit boasts a strong record against Racing Louisville, winning their last three matchups and remaining unbeaten in the last nine encounters. This current streak is the longest active unbeaten run in the league between two teams.

In home matches this season, the Spirit has scored multiple goals in 16 of their last 20 matches, leading the league with 44 goals at home, averaging 2.2 goals per game. Washington outscored Louisville in their last two meetings, notching a 4-1 and a 2-0 victory.

However, the Spirit will miss star forward Ashley Hatch, who has scored eight goals against Louisville during her time with the team. Hatch is currently on maternity leave, prompting recent acquisition Gift Monday to take her place as the second-leading scorer for 2025.

On the other side, Racing Louisville enters this match with a solid performance on the road, securing points in five of their last six away games (three wins and two draws). They currently sit in seventh place on the league table with a record of 3-2-1 in their last six matches.

Last weekend, Louisville goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer earned the NWSL Player of the Week award after a remarkable performance against Orlando, saving two penalty kicks. Bloomer became the first player in NWSL history to accomplish this feat in a single match.

Despite having the lowest possession rate in the league this season, Louisville ranks third in total shots and fourth in big chances. Star forward Emma Sears is tied for fifth in the Golden Boot race with six goals.

Louisville has not won against the Spirit since their inaugural meeting in 2021. If they want to change that statistic, they will likely need to score first, as Washington holds a perfect 8-0-0 record when taking the lead this season.

The Spirit will also make history soon, traveling to El Salvador for their first-ever Concacaf W Champions Cup match against Alianza Women FC on August 19.

