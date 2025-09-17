Sports
Washington Spirit Breaks NWSL Attendance Record at Giants’ Stadium
San Francisco, CA — The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) achieved a milestone on Saturday as the No. 2 Washington Spirit defeated No. 12 Bay FC 3-2 at Oracle Park, setting a new attendance record with 40,091 fans in attendance. This crowd surpassed the previous record, set when Bay FC played against Chicago at Wrigley Field in June 2024.
“The players deserve it. They’ve worked so hard and this league has come such a long way,” said Bay FC head coach Albertin Montoya after the game. “When you get football like that, I think every single person that watched that game can leave and say ‘Hey, I’d do this again,’ because it was entertaining. It was good quality football all around.”
The victory for Washington marked their sixth road win of the season, driven by midfielder Croix Bethune‘s first goal of 2025 and forward Trinity Rodman‘s first score since April. “The atmosphere was fantastic,” said Spirit manager Adrián González. “The setup, the fans, and having the opportunity to have an experience like this is just something unique.”
Following the win, Washington now sits 12 points behind league leaders Kansas City while just six points separate them from No. 7 Racing Louisville. As the playoff race heats up, the Spirit aim to continue their strong performance.
Recent Posts
- EA FC 26 Launch Details: Early Access and Editions Revealed
- Linkin Park Reenergizes Fans With Maryland Comeback Concert
- Bull Attorneys Expand Legal Services for Car Accident Victims in Kansas
- Vehicle Crashes into Pole, Gas Leak Causes Traffic Alert in Oklahoma City
- Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Outside U.S. Capitol
- Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
- Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
- Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release
- Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
- Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost
- Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss
- Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group
- Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show
- Keaton Speaks on Gun Violence at IRE Gala Following Kirk’s Death
- Tucker Carlson Calls Political Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Death ‘Disgusting’