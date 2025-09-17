Washington Spirit Breaks NWSL Attendance Record at Giants’ Stadium

San Francisco, CA — The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) achieved a milestone on Saturday as the No. 2 Washington Spirit defeated No. 12 Bay FC 3-2 at Oracle Park, setting a new attendance record with 40,091 fans in attendance. This crowd surpassed the previous record, set when Bay FC played against Chicago at Wrigley Field in June 2024.

“The players deserve it. They’ve worked so hard and this league has come such a long way,” said Bay FC head coach Albertin Montoya after the game. “When you get football like that, I think every single person that watched that game can leave and say ‘Hey, I’d do this again,’ because it was entertaining. It was good quality football all around.”

The victory for Washington marked their sixth road win of the season, driven by midfielder Croix Bethune‘s first goal of 2025 and forward Trinity Rodman‘s first score since April. “The atmosphere was fantastic,” said Spirit manager Adrián González. “The setup, the fans, and having the opportunity to have an experience like this is just something unique.”

Following the win, Washington now sits 12 points behind league leaders Kansas City while just six points separate them from No. 7 Racing Louisville. As the playoff race heats up, the Spirit aim to continue their strong performance.