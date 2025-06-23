Washington Spirit Coach Misses Match for Family Reasons

Washington, D.C. (06/21/2025) – Jonatan Giráldez, head coach of Washington Spirit, will not travel with the team for their away match against San Diego Wave FC on Sunday. Giráldez will remain in Washington to support his partner, Olaia, as they await the birth of their second child.

The match is scheduled for June 22 at 10 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. In Giráldez’s absence, Adrián González will take over coaching duties for the Spirit.

Founded on November 21, 2012, the Washington Spirit is a professional women’s soccer team playing in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The team plays its home games at Audi Field, located in the Buzzard Point area of Washington, D.C.

The Spirit is recognized for their strong roster, which includes some of the world’s best players who have achieved success at both club and international levels. Fans can follow the team for the latest updates and news.