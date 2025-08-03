Washington Spirit to Host Portland Thorns in NWSL Showdown

Washington, D.C. (08/02/2025) – The Washington Spirit will return to regular season play this weekend, hosting Portland Thorns FC at Audi Field. The match will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 3, and will be broadcast nationally on ABC and ESPN Deportes, as well as streaming on ESPN+.

The Spirit is entering Sunday’s match after a six-week break from regular season play. Washington currently holds a 7-4-2 record, placing them fourth on the NWSL table with 23 points. A win this weekend, along with favorable results from other games, could see them leap into second place.

During the break, four Spirit players participated in continental tournaments. Esme Morgan (England) and Sofia Cantore (Italy) took part in the 2025 Euros, with Morgan’s team winning the title. Leicy Santos (Colombia) is currently competing in the 2025 Copa América Femenina, while midfielder Deborah Abiodun, who is on loan, helped Nigeria win the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Spirit’s last outing resulted in a hard-fought 0-0 draw against San Diego Wave FC, from which team captain Aubrey Kingsbury earned NWSL Player of the Week honors. Kingsbury has an opportunity to break a club record by surpassing 67 minutes played to become the all-time leader in regular-season minutes for the club.

While Washington ranks in the middle for several offensive stats, they sit third overall in total goals scored and are tied for second in big offensive chances created. The Spirit’s attack has been efficient, converting chances into goals consistently.

The health of the team is improving as well. Star forward Trinity Rodman returned to training last month, and defenders Kate Wiesner and Paige Metayer have made recent comebacks from injuries.

Portland Thorns FC comes into the match on a two-game win streak and has secured three victories from their last four regular season outings. After a rocky start with just one win in their first five games, the Thorns have climbed into a strong position, now among the top three teams in the league since April.

Portland leads the league in total shots and big offensive chances. Their forwards, Reilyn Turner and Pietra Tordin, have combined for seven goals this season, providing a robust offensive threat. Additionally, midfielder Sam Coffey leads the league in assists.

Historically, the Spirit has struggled against the Thorns, with a 4-16-8 all-time regular season record and a minus-27 goal differential. The home team has won the last three encounters, including the Spirit’s thrilling 2-1 comeback at Audi Field last September. To win back-to-back home matches against Portland would be a first for Washington.

All eyes will be on the field this Sunday, as fans are encouraged to arrive early for a celebratory atmosphere at the inaugural Throwback Day event.

Tickets for the match are still available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.