Washington Spirit Set for Historic Concacaf W Champions Cup Debut

San Salvador, El Salvador (08/18/2025) – The Washington Spirit will make their debut in the Concacaf W Champions Cup on Tuesday night against Alianza Women FC. This match marks the first time the Spirit competes on international soil in club history.

The Concacaf W Champions Cup is the top women’s club competition in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. Now in its second edition, the tournament is similar to Europe’s Champions League, featuring the best clubs from across the continent.

This season, ten clubs from six countries will participate, divided into two groups of five. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals scheduled for May 2026. The Spirit is placed in Group B alongside NWSL rival Gotham FC, Mexico’s CF Monterrey Femenil, Canada’s Vancouver Rise FC Academy, and El Salvador’s own Alianza Women FC.

Washington secured its spot in the tournament by finishing as the runner-up in the 2024 NWSL season. Last year’s champions, Orlando Pride, and Gotham FC represent the NWSL alongside the Spirit.

Alianza Women FC earned its position by winning the Apertura and Clausura titles in the 2024-25 season of the Primera División Femenina. This will be their first appearance in the group stage after competing in the Play-In match last year.

Recent NWSL games saw the Spirit strengthen their squad with key players returning from injuries. A win on Tuesday could provide momentum as the team prepares for a subsequent NWSL match against Bay FC in San Francisco.

The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and will stream on Paramount+ in English as well as on ESPN+ in Spanish.