Washougal National: Jett Lawrence Leads as Injuries Mount

WASHOUGAL, Washington — The 2025 Washougal National kicked off on July 19, 2025, marking the eighth round of the Pro Motocross Championship. Jett Lawrence, currently leading the 450 class, aims to maintain his winning streak as he navigates through a field of eager competitors.

The event began with anticipation in the pits as teams and riders prepared for the day’s races. With a high temperature of 78 degrees expected, conditions seemed favorable. Lawrence holds a significant 51-point lead over his brother Hunter after last week’s races at Spring Creek, where Hunter claimed victory in the first moto.

In the 250 class, Haiden Deegan leads Jo Shimoda by 45 points. Deegan showed resilience by finishing strong at Spring Creek, but Shimoda needs an exceptional performance today to stay competitive. Should Deegan manage to excel today, he could practically secure his position in the series with four races left.

While the competitors prepare, the injury list continues to grow, impacting the line-up for Washougal. Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle is sidelined with knee and shoulder discomfort. Aaron Plessinger will also miss the event to focus on his health after feeling unwell at previous races. Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson has announced plans to withdraw for the rest of the season due to health issues.

The qualifying sessions produced incredible times, with Jett Lawrence setting the fastest lap in the first 450 qualifier. His time of 2:10.869 remains unmatched as competitors attempted to close the gap. In the 250 class, Elijah Marchbanks took the lead with a time of 2:14.412 as he competed fiercely with other riders.

As the day continues, fans eagerly await the commencement of the motos. The energy in Washougal is palpable as riders gear up to challenge the muddy track and each other in hopes of clinching victory.

The races promise excitement as the championship heads toward its conclusion, leaving competitors wondering who will emerge victorious in the face of growing challenges.