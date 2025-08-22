Health
Wastewater Testing Reveals COVID-19 Surge in Utah Counties
PARK CITY, Utah — The Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District is collecting wastewater samples twice a week from its treatment plants and sites in Wasatch County. These samples are analyzed by the Utah Public Health Lab for the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Mike Luers, the executive director of the water district, reported a significant increase in virus levels. “In the last couple weeks, the results have shown that the virus has increased dramatically, not only here in Summit County, but also Wasatch County,” he said.
Luers referred to the COVID-19 figures for Summit County as “very elevated.” He noted that some sites in Heber also showed high levels of the virus during the latest sampling on August 13. “Things have increased and changed quite a bit compared to what we’ve been seeing,” he added.
The wastewater samples are collected before the sanitation process at the treatment plants. The data is shared with various public health agencies and is made accessible to the public. According to Luers, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services uses the samples to track the variants circulating in the region. The latest strain is identified as “Stratus,” and symptoms can vary widely.
“Certainly, it can be severe,” Luers warned. “I happen to know some folks that have gotten COVID and gotten pretty sick recently. So, it’s not something that you just want to completely ignore, that’s for sure.”
He clarified that vaccination rates do not influence the wastewater data. The state has also begun testing these samples for signs of measles. “The health department has taken our samples, and once a week we look for measles, and thus far, as far as I’m aware, we have not had any positive results for measles,” Luers stated.
Despite some reductions in public health funding, Luers is confident that the wastewater testing will continue. He emphasized its low cost and its ability to provide a broad overview of community health.
