Watch The Gilded Age Season 3 Episode 4 Tomorrow Night

NEW YORK, NY — The next episode of HBO’s acclaimed series, The Gilded Age, is set to air on July 13, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. Episode four, titled “Marriage is a Gamble,” continues the intricate lives of 19th-century New York’s elite.

As the season progresses, the show has attracted a record audience, with approximately 2.7 million viewers tuning in within the first three days of season three’s premiere on June 22, according to HBO.

In this episode, Bertha Russell, portrayed by Carrie Coon, faces challenges as she navigates her daughter Gladys’s future. At the same time, Marian, played by Louisa Jacobson, contemplates her romantic relationship with Larry, portrayed by Harry Richardson.

This season showcases the fierce competition between “old money” and “new money” families, a theme central to the series. With the fallout from the Opera War, the Russells are positioning themselves at the forefront of New York society.

New episodes of The Gilded Age air weekly on Sundays through August 10, and viewers need a Max subscription to watch. Plans start at $9.99 per month with ads or $16.99 without ads.

As the stakes rise, the narrative hints at broader themes of ambition and sacrifice amidst the rapidly changing social landscape. With secrets and power plays, viewers are left eager to see if Bertha Russell can secure her family’s legacy.

The episode details remain undisclosed, but the anticipated drama promises to deepen the conflicts and romances established in previous episodes.