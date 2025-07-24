Sports
How to Watch MLB Games in the USA
NEW YORK, NY — Fans can catch Major League Baseball (MLB) games in several ways this season. Nationally broadcast games are available on networks such as ESPN, ABC, and FOX. Additionally, local home coverage is provided by various Regional Sports Networks (RSNs).
For those looking to watch out-of-market games, MLB.tv offers a subscription service that allows access to live games, though local in-market games are subject to blackout restrictions. Streaming platforms like FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV also offer accessible options for both national and regional channels, including the MLB Network.
Regional Sports Networks play a crucial role in delivering a majority of a team’s regular season games to local fans. These networks are available through multiple streaming services, enabling viewers to watch their favorite teams without a cable subscription.
FuboTV broadcasts a significant number of MLB games, but fans should note it does not carry TBS or a few RSNs, which may lead to some matches being unavailable. Meanwhile, traditional cable or satellite subscriptions remain a popular method for watching broader national channels and local RSN games.
MLB.tv is the recommended option for fans wishing to watch games while out of market. For those interested in watching without cost, many streaming services provide a 5-day free trial to access MLB games.
As the MLB season progresses, fans can tune into the thrilling matchups and follow their favorite teams through various media outlets, maximizing their viewing experience.
