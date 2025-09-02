Entertainment
What to Watch on Netflix This September 2025
Los Angeles, CA – As September 2025 approaches, Netflix is set to roll out several new shows and movies aimed at viewers looking for love and entertainment. The streaming platform will debut its documentary series, “Inspector Zende,” on September 5, which dives into the world of dating fraudsters.
Starting September 10, Netflix will release the Brazilian and French versions of the dating show “Love is Blind,” where contestants engage without prior face-to-face meetings. “I find it fascinating how real connections can form without initial physical interactions,” said a spokesperson for Netflix.
Meanwhile, fans of romantic comedy will be delighted to see classics like “Knocked Up” and “Sweet Home Alabama” returning to the platform on September 28. Each of these films has garnered a following thanks to their humorous take on love and relationships.
The expansions don’t stop there. A plethora of other highly anticipated shows will grace Netflix’s library throughout the month. The second part of season two of “Wednesday” premieres on September 3, alongside shows like “Pokémon Concierge” and the live boxing match featuring Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford on September 13.
On September 18, Jason Bateman will star in “Black Rabbit,” a drama about a gambling addict who complicates his brother’s restaurant business. “It’s a captivating look into sibling dynamics under stress,” noted a representative.
This month’s offerings also include new seasons of popular series like “Alice in Borderland” and a reality series featuring Toni Collette as the headmaster of a mysterious school. With such a wide range of categories from rom-coms to thrillers, Netflix aims to cater to diverse tastes.
September will also see some titles exiting Netflix, including fan favorites “50 First Dates” and “The Notebook” on September 1. Viewers are encouraged to catch these before they leave the platform.
For all of these reasons, Netflix’s September lineup promises to offer something for everyone, making it an exciting month for subscribers.
Recent Posts
- Costco Implements Exclusive Shopping Hours for Executive Members Starting September 1
- Dele Alli Leaves Como After Just 10 Minutes of Play
- Dexter: Revisiting the Controversial Seasons 5 to 8
- Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford Set for Historic Boxing Clash
- What to Watch on Netflix This September 2025
- WNBA Playoff Race Intensifies as Regular Season Nears End
- Walter Family Returns for Season 3 Production Before Season 2 Premiere
- NYT Connections Puzzle Challenges Players with Poetry and Sports
- Heidi Klum and Leni’s Stunning Gowns Dazzle at Venice Film Festival
- Sparks Seek Playoff Hope vs. Storm in Pivotal Matchup
- Labor Day 2025: President Trump Pushes for American Worker Revival
- Arizona Lottery Offers Big Jackpot Opportunities to Players
- Costco Starts Controversial Membership Shopping Policy on Labor Day
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $1.1 Billion Ahead of Labor Day Drawing
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.1 Billion Following August Draw
- Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.1 Billion After Three-Month Drought
- SWAT Team Responds to Armed Situation in McDonald, Pennsylvania
- Texas Lottery Reports Record Powerball Wins Ahead of Huge Jackpot
- Harry Styles Acts Like Prince at Paris Wedding
- Gold Hits Four-Month High Ahead of U.S. Labor Data