Los Angeles, CA – As September 2025 approaches, Netflix is set to roll out several new shows and movies aimed at viewers looking for love and entertainment. The streaming platform will debut its documentary series, “Inspector Zende,” on September 5, which dives into the world of dating fraudsters.

Starting September 10, Netflix will release the Brazilian and French versions of the dating show “Love is Blind,” where contestants engage without prior face-to-face meetings. “I find it fascinating how real connections can form without initial physical interactions,” said a spokesperson for Netflix.

Meanwhile, fans of romantic comedy will be delighted to see classics like “Knocked Up” and “Sweet Home Alabama” returning to the platform on September 28. Each of these films has garnered a following thanks to their humorous take on love and relationships.

The expansions don’t stop there. A plethora of other highly anticipated shows will grace Netflix’s library throughout the month. The second part of season two of “Wednesday” premieres on September 3, alongside shows like “Pokémon Concierge” and the live boxing match featuring Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford on September 13.

On September 18, Jason Bateman will star in “Black Rabbit,” a drama about a gambling addict who complicates his brother’s restaurant business. “It’s a captivating look into sibling dynamics under stress,” noted a representative.

This month’s offerings also include new seasons of popular series like “Alice in Borderland” and a reality series featuring Toni Collette as the headmaster of a mysterious school. With such a wide range of categories from rom-coms to thrillers, Netflix aims to cater to diverse tastes.

September will also see some titles exiting Netflix, including fan favorites “50 First Dates” and “The Notebook” on September 1. Viewers are encouraged to catch these before they leave the platform.

For all of these reasons, Netflix’s September lineup promises to offer something for everyone, making it an exciting month for subscribers.