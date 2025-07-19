Water Main Break Closes York Road in Hunt Valley

HUNT VALLEY, MD. — A major water main break has closed a section of York Road in Hunt Valley, impacting local businesses and residents. The break occurred on Friday, July 18, around 10:30 a.m. when a 30-inch water main ruptured at 11223 York Road.

Baltimore County police reported that York Road is closed between Ashland and Schilling Roads to facilitate repairs. Authorities are advising drivers to use Interstate 83 as an alternate route during the closure. Officials indicated that the closure could last up to two days while crews assess the damage.

Matthew Garbark, acting Director of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works, urged residents to conserve water and limit non-essential use during the repair period. “We thank the public for their patience and cooperation as we work to restore full service,” Garbark said.

Witnesses described the scene as alarming. Local resident John Linko expressed his shock, stating, “I saw water trickling all the way down to the woods… it’s just getting worse.” Another resident, Peter Hanke, remarked on the extent of the damage, saying, “I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s a sinkhole.”

Businesses in the area are also feeling the impact. Timothy Giancola, owner of Bagel Works Hunt Valley, reported that his restaurant had to close due to a lack of water. “We’re shut down. We’ve lost our utility of water. As a restaurant, we can’t operate without water,” Giancola said.

Nearby, the Holiday Inn has also been affected, with guests reporting issues with bathroom facilities. “The bathrooms weren’t flushing. No water or anything,” said Danielle Bellino, a hotel guest.

This water main break highlights ongoing concerns about infrastructure in the area. Giancola noted that similar breaks occur annually but never at this magnitude. “It looks like there needs to be big change,” he said.

As repairs begin, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration reassured the community that they are working diligently to restore service, but the exact timeline for the completion of repairs remains uncertain.