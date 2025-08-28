News
Water Main Break Disrupts Traffic in Northwest Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK – City crews are working to repair a water main break in northwest Oklahoma City that began late Wednesday and continued into Thursday morning.
The break occurred along Western Avenue at NW 69th Street, causing a narrow down to one lane for vehicles traveling in both directions. As of 6 a.m. Thursday, crews had successfully stopped water from flooding the roadway.
Officials from the City of Oklahoma City have not provided an estimated time for the completion of repairs. Traffic in the area is advised to proceed with caution as crews continue their work.
This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through local news channels.
