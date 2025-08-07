Water Service Interruption in Porter Ranch and Granada Hills Due to Emergency Repairs

LOS ANGELES, CA — Thousands of residents in the Porter Ranch and Granada Hills neighborhoods will experience water service interruptions on Wednesday due to emergency repairs at a local water pump station.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) reported that approximately 9,200 customers are affected. The service area cut off ranges from Rinaldi Avenue to the south, Balboa Boulevard to the east, De Soto Avenue to the west, and the foothills to the north.

On Tuesday, crews were working on the pump station that feeds into a 10-million-gallon water tank when a valve failed to open, halting water flow into the distribution pipes. Crews are currently excavating to access the valve, which is buried around 20 feet underground. The excavation might take 14 to 16 hours before actual repairs can begin.

LADWP has indicated it hopes to restore water service by Friday, August 8. Officials plan to start pumping water again on Wednesday evening. An LADWP representative stated, “The safety of our customers and the community is our top priority as we work quickly to make repairs and resupply water.”

In light of the situation, LADWP has set up water distribution sites in the area, where residents can pick up drinking water from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. They have also issued a boil-water notice for residents until further notice, due to the potential introduction of contaminants into the water supply.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to make these repairs as quickly and safely as possible,” the LADWP statement continued. Meanwhile, some residents have begun lining up for bottled water as emergency repair work happens. As high summer demand strains the water system, the tank was already drained by early Wednesday morning.

Mayor Karen Bass has stated that the city has contacted a specialized contractor to assist with the emergency repair. “We are hoping to restore water service with an emergency repair much quicker than the permanent fix would take,” she said.

Residents were encouraged to reach out for assistance with water needs and to contact the LADWP for updates. “If you or someone you know needs water, please don’t wait. Go now,” urged Councilmember John Lee.