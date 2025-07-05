Water Use Restrictions in Templeton Due to Active Fire

TEMPLETON, California — Residents in Templeton are being asked to limit their water use on Saturday due to an active fire at Templeton Feed and Grain. The request comes from the Templeton Community Services District (CSD) after a fire broke out on Friday night.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, Templeton CSD’s general manager urged locals to refrain from using water for irrigation and to reduce indoor water consumption, including during showers, laundry, and cleaning. This measure is to ensure there is enough water available for firefighting efforts.

The California Highway Patrol has closed Main Street at 4th and 5th streets in both directions as crews continue to battle the blaze. No other updates on the fire were immediately available.

The fire at Templeton Feed and Grain, located on the 400 block of S. Main Street, was reported just after 11 p.m. on Friday. A spokesperson from CAL FIRE described it as “well-involved,” noting that part of the structure might have collapsed.

By 12:25 a.m. Saturday, the flames had spread to nearby vegetation, prompting crews to work on protecting nearby structures. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and there have been no reports of injuries.

Crew members from CAL FIRE, along with fire departments from San Luis Obispo County, Atascadero, Paso Robles, San Miguel, and San Luis Obispo City, are assisting Templeton Fire as part of an automatic aid agreement.

Templeton Feed and Grain, family-owned and operated since 1946, manufactures and sells a variety of animal feed at wholesale prices and was scheduled to be closed on July 4 and 5 prior to the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.