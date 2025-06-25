Watford’s Baker Ready for Wimbledon Showdown Against McDonald

Eastbourne, England — The ATP 250 Eastbourne tournament is heating up this week as three British players aim for quarterfinal spots. Headlining the matches on Wednesday are former British No. 1 Daniel Evans and Tommy Paul, an American seeking his first title at this event.

Evans, who enters the match with a 3-3 record in 2025, recently defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in a closely contested Round of 32 match. The 35-year-old veteran is known for his powerful slice backhand and flat serves, which could present challenges for Paul, who is ranked 13th in the world.

Paul, 28, comes into this meeting off a tough loss at the French Open and has not played a competitive grass-court match this year. The American holds a solid 25-9 record this season but is facing pressure as he defends his runner-up status from the 2023 Eastbourne event. The head-to-head record between the two players stands at 1-1, as they have not met since 2022.

“This will be a tough match,” Evans said. “Playing at home always boosts my confidence, and I’m ready to give it my all against Tommy.”

In other matches today, Jenson Brooksby will face Nuno Borges, while Ugo Humbert takes on Lorenzo Sonego. Both Humbert and Sonego have displayed strong grass-court performances, making their match highly anticipated.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will remain on Evans and Paul as they battle for a place in the quarterfinals. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see if Evans can leverage his home-court advantage to upset the higher-ranked American.

The match is scheduled to begin at 1:10 AEST, and for both players, the stakes are high as they look to advance in the tournament.