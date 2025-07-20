T.J. Watt Becomes NFL’s Highest-Paid Non-Quarterback Again

PITTSBURGH, PA — T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers has signed a three-year contract extension worth $123 million, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history for the second time in his career. The announcement was made on Thursday afternoon, concluding a lengthy negotiation process that spanned several months.

The extension includes $108 million in guaranteed money, with an average salary of $41 million per year. This surpasses the previous record held by Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett.

Watt, who turns 31 in October, led the NFL with 73.5 sacks over the last five seasons and was a pivotal force on the Steelers’ defense. His impressive performance earned him the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

The linebacker did not attend the mandatory minicamp in June, a tactic he used to apply pressure on the Steelers’ front office. However, he celebrated the agreement by posting an image on Instagram, flexing in his Pittsburgh uniform.

Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan expressed confidence throughout the offseason that Watt would stay with the team. “I’m hopeful T.J. will finish his career here,” he said at league meetings in March.

Watt’s teammates also played a role in pushing for the contract, with defensive captain Cam Heyward publicly urging management to keep him. After the extension was signed, Heyward stated, “I don’t think it helps our team to trade a guy like that.”

As training camp approaches at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, the Steelers can focus on extending other players as well. With Watt’s contract finalized, they are now considering potential extensions for key players entering the final years of their contracts.

This new deal comes as the Steelers prepare for a critical season, having revamped their roster with the addition of new quarterback Aaron Rodgers and other significant trades. Watt remains a key to the team’s hopes of breaking a playoff drought dating back to 2016.