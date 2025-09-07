TJ Watt Contemplates Future as Steelers Prepare for 2025 Season

Pittsburgh, PA — TJ Watt, star linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, faces a pivotal moment as he enters his ninth season in the NFL. Selected 30th overall in the 2017 draft, Watt has become one of the league’s top defenders and holds the Steelers’ all-time sack record, achieved during the 2024 season.

In a recent interview with Graham Bensinger, Watt discussed his evolving perspective on retirement. Now 31 and a new father, he expressed a clear desire to quit while still performing at a high level. “It’s nice to see that lifestyle now, but I always get the itch around this time to go back to work,” he said.

Watt’s statement highlights his aspiration to exit the sport on his own terms, reminiscent of his brother JJ’s impressive retirement after a strong finish in the league. “You never want to be that guy that’s just hanging on by a thread,” Watt added, reflecting on the importance of leaving at the peak of one’s performance.

While Watt has recently faced challenges, including an ankle sprain that affected his play last season, he remains optimistic about the 2025 season. His performance prior to the injury was stellar, and with a new contract extension keeping him in Pittsburgh through 2028, he has a solid foundation to continue his career.

The Steelers organization is committed to supporting Watt and vying for immediate success, as he is determined to achieve a playoff victory—one that has eluded him throughout his career. As his age and career progress, the conversation around his eventual retirement will only grow louder.

Fans and analysts alike are keeping a close watch on Watt’s journey as he balances family life and his professional aspirations in the NFL.