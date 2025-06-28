T.J. Watt’s Contract Situation Sparks Discussions Ahead of Training Camp

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — T.J. Watt‘s contract negotiations with the Pittsburgh Steelers are heating up as training camp approaches. Watt, an elite edge rusher, is entering the final year of his four-year, $112 million contract.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport discussed the latest on Watt’s contract situation. Rapoport acknowledged that while there is speculation surrounding Watt potentially receiving a lucrative deal similar to Myles Garrett‘s $40 million per year contract with the Cleveland Browns, he has not received any confirmation of imminent developments.

“I still believe it’s gonna work out. But I hadn’t heard that number,” Rapoport noted, indicating that there could be a long way to go before an agreement is reached. Watt’s current salary for 2025 is $21.05 million, which is not guaranteed.

James Palmer from Bleacher Report added to the buzz, stating that discussions could result in Watt earning more than Garrett, making it a record-breaking deal for a non-quarterback. Palmer remarked, “He has every right to ask for it,” citing the similar performance metrics of both players who entered the league in the same draft class.

Steelers General Manager Omar Khan expressed optimism about Watt finishing his career with the team. He stated, “I’m very hopeful that T.J. will finish his career as a Steeler,” during the league meetings.

Watt, who recorded 11.5 sacks last season, has expressed his desire to remain with the Steelers. However, as negotiations unfold, the rookie will be turning 31 years old and concerns about long-term value remain.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding negotiations, insiders believe that Watt will still receive one of the highest contracts for a defensive player, keeping the situation worth monitoring as training camp draws closer.