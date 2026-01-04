TJ Watt Undergoes Surgery for Partially Collapsed Lung

PITTSBURGH, PA – TJ Watt, defensive end for the Pittsburgh Steelers, underwent surgery on December 11 to repair a partially collapsed lung. The injury occurred after a dry needling treatment at the team’s facility.

J.J. Watt, TJ’s brother and former NFL player, first reported the surgery on social media. He indicated that the procedure was necessary due to complications from the treatment, which aims to alleviate pain and improve movement.

According to the Steelers, TJ Watt began experiencing discomfort on December 10, prompting medical evaluation at a local hospital. Following successful surgery, he was discharged on December 12.

“All went well and he is being released from the hospital today,” J.J. Watt tweeted, though a recovery timeline remains unclear.

This season, TJ has not played since December 7. The Steelers are set to face the Baltimore Ravens in a crucial game on January 1, which will determine the AFC North division champion. Coach Mike Tomlin expressed optimism about Watt’s potential return, stating, “We’ll work him up throughout the course of the week.”

Watt, who has made a significant impact in the league, is a seven-time Pro Bowler and won Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021. He has recorded seven sacks this season and is the Steelers’ career leader in sacks, surpassing his brother’s record.

The Steelers will continue to manage Watt’s recovery as they aim for postseason success.