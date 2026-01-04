Sports
TJ Watt Undergoes Surgery for Partially Collapsed Lung
PITTSBURGH, PA – TJ Watt, defensive end for the Pittsburgh Steelers, underwent surgery on December 11 to repair a partially collapsed lung. The injury occurred after a dry needling treatment at the team’s facility.
J.J. Watt, TJ’s brother and former NFL player, first reported the surgery on social media. He indicated that the procedure was necessary due to complications from the treatment, which aims to alleviate pain and improve movement.
According to the Steelers, TJ Watt began experiencing discomfort on December 10, prompting medical evaluation at a local hospital. Following successful surgery, he was discharged on December 12.
“All went well and he is being released from the hospital today,” J.J. Watt tweeted, though a recovery timeline remains unclear.
This season, TJ has not played since December 7. The Steelers are set to face the Baltimore Ravens in a crucial game on January 1, which will determine the AFC North division champion. Coach Mike Tomlin expressed optimism about Watt’s potential return, stating, “We’ll work him up throughout the course of the week.”
Watt, who has made a significant impact in the league, is a seven-time Pro Bowler and won Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021. He has recorded seven sacks this season and is the Steelers’ career leader in sacks, surpassing his brother’s record.
The Steelers will continue to manage Watt’s recovery as they aim for postseason success.
Recent Posts
- Defensive Lineman Keon Keeley Enters Transfer Portal After Three Seasons at Alabama
- Emanuel Wilson Could Shine in Packers’ Week 18 Matchup
- Arsenal Leads Premier League as 2026 Begins with Major Matches
- Spencer Rattler Out, Saints Rely on New Starter Against Falcons
- UConn Set to Face Struggling Marquette in Key Big East Matchup
- Banchero’s Late Game Heroics Lift Magic Over Pacers
- Florida Gators Face No. 3 South Carolina in Key SEC Showdown
- Joe Jonas Linked to Model Tatiana Gabriela Amid New Dating Life
- Inter Milan Faces Bologna in Key Serie A Rematch
- PSG Faces Challenging Match Against Lower-Ranked Team
- Dallas Stars Face Montreal Canadiens in Sunday Showdown
- Nikki Glaser Returns to Host 2026 Golden Globe Awards
- Manchester City Faces Chelsea in Crucial Premier League Clash
- Miami Dolphins Hire Troy Aikman as GM Search Consultant Amid Marino’s Role
- MTV Ends Music Channels in UK After 40 Years
- 2025 Sports Achievements: Record Breakers and Milestones
- South Africa Faces Cameroon in AFCON 2025 Knockout Match
- Pistons Face Cavs Without Key Players in Eastern Showdown
- Chelsea’s Calum McFarlane to Lead Team Against Manchester City
- Yankees Explore Trade for Marlins Pitcher Edward Cabrera