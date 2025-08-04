Business
Wave Life Sciences Updates on Clinical Trials and Financial Results
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE) has announced important updates on its ongoing clinical trials and its financial performance for the second quarter of 2025.
The company’s clinical candidate, WVE-006, aims to treat Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD). The drug is currently advancing in the RestorAATion-2 study, with multi-dosing in the first group completed at 200 mg and single dosing in a second cohort at 400 mg. Wave is on track to report comprehensive data from these trials by the third and fourth quarters of 2025, respectively.
Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and CEO, stated, “We have rapidly advanced our RestorAATion-2 study following positive proof-of-mechanism data last year.” He expressed optimism about sharing findings from these cohorts, which could enhance the therapeutic potential of WVE-006, Wave’s leading candidate for AATD.
In addition to WVE-006, Wave Life Sciences is advancing WVE-007, designed to promote fat loss while preserving muscle. The expanded cohort trials for WVE-007 have been completed successfully, with results expected by late 2025 and early 2026.
Wave announced cash and equivalents of $208.5 million as of June 30, 2025, providing financial stability as it progresses in its trials. An investor conference call is scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these developments.
“Our consistent execution in the clinic has positioned us to deliver multiple robust data sets in the second half of 2025,” Bolno added, highlighting the potential of Wave’s RNA medicines to transform healthcare.
