D-Wave Quantum Stock Rises 15.66% After Analyst Upgrades

NEW YORK, NY — D-Wave Quantum stock surged 15.66% on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, following positive coverage from analysts. The shares closed at $20.34 after a session that saw significant trading activity.

The company’s market cap now stands at $6 billion, reflecting a sharp increase driven by bullish ratings from financial analysts. This year, D-Wave’s stock has increased by more than 140% as it positions itself as a leader in the quantum computing sector.

This morning, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on D-Wave with a buy rating, setting a one-year price target at $20 per share. Shortly after, B. Riley published its own report, maintaining a buy rating while raising its price target from $20 to $22.

Analysts attribute the rise in quantum computing stocks, including D-Wave, to strong technological developments and optimistic remarks from industry leaders, such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The expectation that the Federal Reserve may lower interest rates further enhances the environment for growth stocks in the tech sector.

However, experts caution that quantum computing is still emerging, and the market can be volatile. Investors interested in this space should consider the risks involved, as competitive dynamics continue to evolve.

Keith Noonan, a Stock Market Analyst at The Motley Fool, emphasizes the potential of D-Wave to contribute to advancements in artificial intelligence and other high-tech areas. He notes that while this stock could benefit long-term investors, caution is advised due to the nature of the technology.