Business
D-Wave Quantum Stock Rises 15.66% After Analyst Upgrades
NEW YORK, NY — D-Wave Quantum stock surged 15.66% on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, following positive coverage from analysts. The shares closed at $20.34 after a session that saw significant trading activity.
The company’s market cap now stands at $6 billion, reflecting a sharp increase driven by bullish ratings from financial analysts. This year, D-Wave’s stock has increased by more than 140% as it positions itself as a leader in the quantum computing sector.
This morning, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on D-Wave with a buy rating, setting a one-year price target at $20 per share. Shortly after, B. Riley published its own report, maintaining a buy rating while raising its price target from $20 to $22.
Analysts attribute the rise in quantum computing stocks, including D-Wave, to strong technological developments and optimistic remarks from industry leaders, such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The expectation that the Federal Reserve may lower interest rates further enhances the environment for growth stocks in the tech sector.
However, experts caution that quantum computing is still emerging, and the market can be volatile. Investors interested in this space should consider the risks involved, as competitive dynamics continue to evolve.
Keith Noonan, a Stock Market Analyst at The Motley Fool, emphasizes the potential of D-Wave to contribute to advancements in artificial intelligence and other high-tech areas. He notes that while this stock could benefit long-term investors, caution is advised due to the nature of the technology.
Recent Posts
- Monterrey and Atlas Clash in Intense Liga MX Showdown
- Diablos Rojos Coach Reunites with Player in Exciting Matchup
- Tigers Fall Again, Losing 6-2 to Blue Jays at Comerica Park
- New Documentary Explores Jussie Smollett’s Hoax Hate Crime Incident
- Red Sox Host Dodgers in Key Matchup at Fenway Park
- No Parking on Downtown Bangor Streets for Line Painting Monday
- Michael Irvin Rallies Cowboys Amid Trevon Diggs’ Contract Concerns
- AEW Collision Features Title Matches This Saturday in Chicago
- Cruz Azul Hosts León in Intense League Clash on Saturday Night
- Hafthor Bjornsson to Compete at 2025 World Deadlift Championships
- Jarren Duran Remains a Red Sox Fixture Amid Trade Rumors
- Xavier Bartlett Trends Amid Crucial T20I Matches in 2025
- CNN Anchor Fails to Acknowledge Live Backflip Incident on Gutfeld!
- Red Bulls Face Chicago Fire with Playoff Hopes on the Line
- World’s Smallest Snake Rediscovered After Two Decades in Barbados
- Austin Hill’s Late Crash Sparks Controversy in Pennzoil 250
- A Look Back at the Legendary Careers of Kirk and Michael Douglas
- Connor Zilisch Hints at 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Plans in Indianapolis
- Manchester United Draws 0-0 in Pre-season Opener Against Leeds United
- Seattle Sounders Face Atlanta United in Key MLS Matchup