Sports
2025 Wawa 250 Kicks Off Daytona Summer Race Weekend
Daytona Beach, Florida – The 2025 Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola is set to take place at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET. This NASCAR Xfinity Series event marks the opening race of the highly anticipated Daytona Summer Race weekend.
The Wawa 250 will be broadcast live on The CW. Fans can also stream the race through various subscription services offering live TV, making it accessible for a wider audience.
In a new highlight for viewers, the event will feature a race distance of 100 laps, totaling 250 miles. Qualifying for the race is scheduled for 3 p.m. on the same day.
Last year, Ryan Truex captured the Wawa 250 title, securing his third career win in a chaotic race filled with wrecks. The enthusiasm from fans is expected to be high as the racers prepare to hit the track once again.
Additional events at the Daytona International Speedway include the NASCAR Cup Series and other associated races throughout the weekend. The line-up emphasizes the significance of Daytona in the racing calendar, creating an exhilarating atmosphere for racers and fans alike.
As racing fans gear up for the weekend, the thrill of the Wawa 250 promises an exciting showcase of skill and speed on one of the sport’s most iconic tracks.
