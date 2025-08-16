Wawrinka Dominates at Cancun Challenger, Reaches Quarterfinals

CANCUN, Mexico — Stan Wawrinka, the Swiss tennis star, continues to impress as he advances in the Cancun Challenger. Over two decades after winning his first Challenger title in San Benedetto, the 40-year-old veteran defeated Rio Noguchi from Japan, securing a place in the quarter-finals with a score of 6-3, 6-4.

Wawrinka showcased his experience and skill in the second-round match, which lasted an hour and 24 minutes. He dominated with his first serve, delivering nine aces and holding his service games comfortably.

The match began with Wawrinka establishing an early lead. He opened the set with a service winner and broke Noguchi at love in the second game, taking a quick 3-0 advantage.

Noguchi fought back to hold serve, but Wawrinka sealed the first set 6-3, displaying precision and confidence. After a brief exchange of holds in the second set, both players faced a critical moment at 2-2.

Wawrinka saved the only break point he faced during the match, maintaining his momentum by breaking Noguchi in the fifth game for a 3-2 lead. As the set progressed, he consistently fired winners, finishing with a strong hold at 5-4 to secure his victory.

In his pursuit of another Challenger title, Wawrinka’s performance at this age stands out, showing that he remains a formidable competitor on the court.