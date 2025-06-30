Sports
Way-Too-Early College Basketball Top 25 for 2025-26 Season Released
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As summer workouts continue across college basketball programs, the way-too-early Top 25 for the 2025-26 season has been finalized. This latest update provides insights into the potential ranking landscape ahead of the upcoming season.
The rankings account for teams with confirmed rosters, leaving out those awaiting eligibility decisions for international prospects and seniors seeking additional years.
Despite significant offseason player movement, many leading teams have solidified their positions. Projects include returning and newly recruited players that will shape the next season.
Among the projected lineups, several teams are notable for their rosters. For instance, a projected lineup for a top contender includes guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, among others, while another team features Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp as key players.
Returning players also contribute to enhancing team capabilities. Tennessee, for example, will see contributions from key returners alongside transfer additions like Clarence Massamba.
Memphis has attempted to keep their roster competitive, adding notable players while strategically letting some depart. The projected lineup showcases a blend of talent capable of vieing for major titles.
The NCAA’s approval process for player eligibility remains a central theme affecting team compositions as speculation mounts. The latest list, while subject to change, sets the stage for growing anticipation as preseason rankings are expected to shape the upcoming collegiate basketball landscape.
