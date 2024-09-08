Sports
Wayne Bennett Calls for Bunker System Overhaul After Controversial Loss
Wayne Bennett, the outgoing coach of the Dolphins, has expressed his strong opposition to the NRL’s bunker review system following a controversial decision that cost his team a crucial try against Newcastle.
During a pivotal match that determined the Dolphins’ chances for a spot in the finals, Bennett’s side was denied a try after the bunker ruled an obstruction against them. The incident occurred in the 23rd minute, when Trai Fuller appeared to score, but the play was overturned due to contact made by Connelly Lemuelu with a Knights defender.
Bennett argued that the obstruction call was unjust, stating, “If that’s where we’re going, we’re in a fair bit of trouble because that’s a try every week.” He further criticized the decision, claiming it would lead to a scenario where teams would exploit the rule to gain penalties.
The controversial decision is believed to have impacted the game’s outcome, with Newcastle scoring immediately afterward, establishing a significant lead that ultimately secured their position in the top eight, thus eliminating the Dolphins from playoff contention.
The veteran coach criticized the officiating standards in the NRL, stating, “The refs used to get it wrong in the past, but we got on with life. We didn’t analyze it like we do today.” He referred to the ongoing issues teams face due to officiating errors as a concern for the integrity of the game.
In the post-match press conference, Bennett suggested that scrapping the bunker system altogether might be the best solution, citing the consistency of mistakes made in crucial moments of matches. He concluded his remarks by expressing sadness for teams that could face similar injustices in the coming weeks due to questionable officiating.
