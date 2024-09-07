Wayne Rooney Shines in Legends Match at Old Trafford

Wayne Rooney showcased his enduring talent by scoring a stunning free kick during a legends match against Celtic at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The exceptional right-footed strike curled into the top corner of the net following a foul on Darren Fletcher by Joe Ledley, marking a significant moment in the exhibition game.

The match concluded in a 1-1 draw, with Gary Hooper equalizing for the visitors. However, Celtic emerged victorious after winning 5-4 in the penalty shootout.

Post-match, Rooney expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to return to Old Trafford, stating, ‘It was special to be back at Old Trafford today for the legends game, and it is all for such a good cause.’

He emphasized the importance of supporting the Manchester United Foundation, highlighting its contributions to the community and the positive impact on children.

Rooney was joined on the field by fellow Manchester United title winners, including Ronny Johnsen, Mikael Silvestre, Michael Carrick, Antonio Valencia, and Dimitar Berbatov. Notable substitutes such as Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, and Denis Irwin also participated, all under the management of Bryan Robson.

During his illustrious career, Rooney became Manchester United’s all-time record goalscorer, netting 253 goals in 559 appearances. His free kick against Celtic was a reminder of his remarkable skills on the pitch.

Rooney, who joined Manchester United from Everton in 2004, reminisced about his past aspirations, stating, ‘Celtic has always been a team I have followed and wanted to win. Unfortunately, I did not get the opportunity to play for Celtic.’