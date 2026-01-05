WBD Set to Reject Paramount’s Hostile Offer Amid Regulatory Concerns

LOS ANGELES, CA — Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is poised to reject Paramount Skydance‘s amended hostile takeover bid, sources indicate, citing concerns about delays affecting its planned cable spinoff if negotiations fall apart. The rejection is expected when WBD’s board meets next week.

Earlier this month, WBD agreed to sell its studio and streaming assets in a cash and stock deal valued at $27.75 per share. This transaction aims to establish a new standalone linear television company named Discovery Global by Q3 2026. The hostile offer from Paramount Skydance, which aims to buy all of WBD, complicates this separation due to a challenging regulatory landscape.

While Paramount maintains that their path to approval is less complicated, investors have expressed skepticism about the clarity of the situation. President Donald Trump, who has publicly stated he will be involved in the decision, commented on the complexities surrounding the deal, emphasizing his connections to key players in both companies.

WBD’s decision follows its earlier rejection of Paramount’s $30-per-share cash bid. Although Paramount recently raised its breakup fee to $5.8 billion, set to match Netflix, it has not increased the base bid amount. WBD mentioned on December 22 that it has no final decision yet, but indications suggest an unfavorable response to Paramount.

WBD’s board pointed to financial flexibility needs and a substantial breakup fee owed to Netflix as reasons to tread cautiously. Analysts speculate that if Paramount eventually raises its offer, Netflix might retaliate with a counter-proposal.

WBD’s financial landscape is now under scrutiny, with the company’s total equity value reported at $77.9 billion. On January 21, shareholders will face a deadline to respond to Paramount’s tender offer, with the option to withdraw their shares beforehand.

Reps for both WBD and Paramount declined to comment on the ongoing negotiations. The outcome of the board meeting remains highly anticipated as stakeholders watch for decisions impacting the future of Warner Bros. Discovery.